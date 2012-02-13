(Adds details, quote and context)

By Carlos Quiroga

LA PAZ Feb 13 Bolivian President Evo Morales said on Monday he sent a bill to Congress to use about 10 percent of central bank reserves to finance industrial projects as he tightens government control over the economy.

Morales, a leftist who nationalized the country's energy industry months after taking office in 2006, said $1.2 billion in foreign currency reserves would initially be set aside for a state-run industry development fund.

"This is a fund for productive industrialization. This fund will only be used to add value to what we produce," Morales told reporters as he outlined the bill sent hours earlier to the ruling party-controlled Congress.

Morales, a fierce critic of U.S. foreign policy in Latin America and an ally of Venezuela's Hugo Chavez, has steadily increased the state's role in the economy.

As well as nationalizing the large natural gas sector, he has taken control of mining facilities and utility companies, pleasing his support base but ruffling foreign investors and energy companies operating in the country.

Bolivia is one of South America's poorest countries and Morales is keen to develop industry as a way to create jobs and lessen the economy's dependence on exports of unprocessed natural gas and minerals.

Morales, who has long considered the possibility of tapping the central bank's reserves to help fund investments, said the Fund for the Productive Industrial Revolution, or FINPRO, would finance state company projects and mixed private-public schemes controlled by state companies.

Morales told Reuters in an interview in 2010 he would only use the reserves if they exceeded $10 billion.

In neighboring Argentina, President Cristina Fernandez has earmarked billions of dollars of central bank reserves to pay debt for a third consecutive year. (Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by Dan Grebler)