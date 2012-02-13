(Adds details, quote and context)
By Carlos Quiroga
LA PAZ Feb 13 Bolivian President Evo
Morales said on Monday he sent a bill to Congress to
use about 10 percent of central bank reserves to finance
industrial projects as he tightens government control over the
economy.
Morales, a leftist who nationalized the country's energy
industry months after taking office in 2006, said $1.2 billion
in foreign currency reserves would initially be set aside for a
state-run industry development fund.
"This is a fund for productive industrialization. This fund
will only be used to add value to what we produce," Morales told
reporters as he outlined the bill sent hours earlier to the
ruling party-controlled Congress.
Morales, a fierce critic of U.S. foreign policy in Latin
America and an ally of Venezuela's Hugo Chavez, has steadily
increased the state's role in the economy.
As well as nationalizing the large natural gas sector, he
has taken control of mining facilities and utility companies,
pleasing his support base but ruffling foreign investors and
energy companies operating in the country.
Bolivia is one of South America's poorest countries and
Morales is keen to develop industry as a way to create jobs and
lessen the economy's dependence on exports of unprocessed
natural gas and minerals.
Morales, who has long considered the possibility of tapping
the central bank's reserves to help fund investments, said the
Fund for the Productive Industrial Revolution, or FINPRO, would
finance state company projects and mixed private-public schemes
controlled by state companies.
Morales told Reuters in an interview in 2010 he would only
use the reserves if they exceeded $10 billion.
In neighboring Argentina, President Cristina Fernandez has
earmarked billions of dollars of central bank reserves to pay
debt for a third consecutive year.
