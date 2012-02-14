* Leftist asks Congress to approve use of foreign reserves
* State finance fund would start with $1.2 billion
* Morales eager to kickstart industry, diversify exports
By Carlos Quiroga
LA PAZ, Feb 13 Bolivia's President Evo
Morales outlined plans on Monday to use about 10 percent of the
central bank's record foreign reserves to foment industry in one
of Latin America's least-developed economies.
Morales, a leftist who has tightened state control over the
economy by nationalizing natural gas fields, mines and utility
companies, says large-scale infrastructure and industrial
projects are key to fighting entrenched poverty in the Andean
country.
The former coca farmer said he had sent a bill to Congress
that would set aside an initial $1.2 billion in currency
reserves to establish a state-run industry development fund.
"This is a fund for productive industrialization. This fund
will only be used to add value to what we produce," Morales told
reporters as he outlined the proposal, which will likely win
approval in the ruling party-controlled Congress.
"It's a small part of the foreign reserves, which will go
toward industrializing our natural resources," he added.
Morales, who has long considered the possibility of tapping
the reserves to help finance investments, said the Fund for the
Productive Industrial Revolution, or FINPRO, would be used for
state company projects and mixed private-public schemes.
Bolivia is South America's leading natural gas exporter -
supplying neighbors Argentina and Brazil - and is rich in metals
including silver, zinc and tin.
RECORD HIGH RESERVES
Surging commodities exports in recent years have lifted the
central bank's foreign currency reserves to a record high of
$12.4 billion, just over half of the country's gross domestic
product.
When Morales took office in 2006, the reserves stood at $1.7
billion. He told Reuters in a 2010 interview that he would only
consider tapping the reserves if they exceeded $10 billion.
Morales' decision to dip into the savings could raise
eyebrows on Wall Street as the country considers returning to
global credit markets for the first time in more than 70 years.
Meanwhile, Bolivia's long-announced intention to resume
global bond sales has been delayed despite ratings upgrades by
Fitch Ratings, Moody's Investors Service and Standard & Poor's,
which have praised Morales' "prudent" macroeconomic policies.
Morales, a fierce critic of U.S. foreign policy and an ally
of Venezuela's Hugo Chavez, is not the only Latin American
leader seeking to take advantage of years of healthy foreign
currency inflows.
In Argentina, President Cristina Fernandez has earmarked
billions of dollars of central bank reserves to make debt
payments for a third consecutive year, a policy that has allowed
her to maintain generous levels of state spending.
While Morales' drive to boost the state's role in the
economy pleases his support base, it has rattled foreign
investors and energy companies operating in the country.
Despite high-profile government announcements of industrial
initiatives in the energy and mining sectors, few projects have
come on line. Some analysts say weak adminsitration in newly
strengthened state companies is to blame.
