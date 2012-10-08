* Colquiri mine reopened on Monday - state miner Comibol
* 2012 tin concentrates output was seen at 3,000 tonnes
LA PAZ Oct 8 Bolivia's second-largest tin mine
reopened on Monday after sometimes-violent protests by rival
workers kept the deposit shut for 37 days, officials at state
mining company Comibol said.
Bolivia's leftist government took over operations at the
Colquiri mine in June after weeks of labor demonstrations. The
takeover drew an angry response from its former owner, global
commodities trader Glencore.
But fighting between unionized Comibol workers and
independent miners over who had the right to exploit the richest
part of the mine's resources flared up again last month,
prompting a fresh string of protests that halted output.
In late September, the government brokered a new deal to
resolve tensions between the rival miners by clarifying which
parts of the mine each group could exploit.
Interior Minister Carlos Romero said military troops and
police officers would stay at Colquiri "as long as necessary to
ensure peace and security."
A Comibol report said state miners went back to work early
on Monday, focusing mainly on maintenance.
"In the coming days, this same week, mineral production will
be completely normalized," a company spokesman quoted the report
as saying, adding that the independent mining cooperatives were
also expected to resume work this week.
Official figures quantifying the loss to production were not
immediately available. Comibol President Hector Cordova
previously told Reuters the stoppage was resulting in a loss of
more than $250,000 per day.
Cordova said Colquiri should produce about 3,000 tonnes of
tin concentrates this year, representing about 15 percent of
estimated national output. About half of Bolivia's tin is
produced at the state-run Huanuni mine.
Comibol, which has been running the deposit since it was
returned to state control, has said the conflict at Colquiri
could affect production at the Vinto smelter, which buys almost
all its tin concentrate from that mine.
Mining is Bolivia's second-biggest foreign currency earner
after natural gas. Silver is its largest metals export, followed
by zinc and tin.