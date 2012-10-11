PARIS Oct 11 Billionaire Vincent Bollore plans to list shares of his holding company's electric-car-and-batteries unit next year, the French tycoon told daily Les Echos in an interview published Thursday.

The Bollore investment and industrial holding group will keep an 80 to 90 percent ownership stake in the division, which is to be called "Bollore Blue Solutions", the billionaire was quoted as saying in the interview posted on Les Echos' website.

"Today, the battery and electric-vehicle business represents around 20 million euros ($25.89 million) in revenue and costs 350 million euros per year," he told Les Echos.