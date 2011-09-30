PARIS, Sept 30 A planned Paris-based electric car sharing scheme will turn a profit from the seventh year of operation, said the chairman of industrial conglomerate Bollore , which is providing much of the infrastructure for the project.

"We estimate that it will be profitable from the seventh year, and an industrial group like ours is used to (its investments) turning a profit from the sixth or the seventh year," Bollore told journalists on the sidelines of a news conference of the so-called Autolib sheme.

The 235 million euro ($321 million) project is the brainchild of Paris Mayor Bertrand Delanoe, who hopes to duplicate the success of Velib, the bicycle-sharing scheme he launched in 2007 and which has been copied by several cities in France and abroad.

Bollore's conglomerate makes the BlueCar vehicles involved in the scheme,which are based on a lithium-metal-polymer battery, a different technology from the lithium-ion batteries other car makers are using.

