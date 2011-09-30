PARIS, Sept 30 A planned Paris-based
electric car sharing scheme will turn a profit from the seventh
year of operation, said the chairman of industrial conglomerate
Bollore , which is providing much of the infrastructure
for the project.
"We estimate that it will be profitable from the seventh
year, and an industrial group like ours is used to (its
investments) turning a profit from the sixth or the seventh
year," Bollore told journalists on the sidelines of a news
conference of the so-called Autolib sheme.
The 235 million euro ($321 million) project is the
brainchild of Paris Mayor Bertrand Delanoe, who hopes to
duplicate the success of Velib, the bicycle-sharing scheme he
launched in 2007 and which has been copied by several cities in
France and abroad.
Bollore's conglomerate makes the BlueCar vehicles involved
in the scheme,which are based on a lithium-metal-polymer
battery, a different technology from the lithium-ion batteries
other car makers are using.
(Reporting By Matthias Blamont, Dominique Vidalon; Editing by
Christian Plumb)