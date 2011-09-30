* French group signed a letter of intention in January

* Shares of Pininfarina up more than 5 pct

PARIS, Sept 30 French billionaire Vincent Bollore reiterated on Friday his intention to acquire a stake in Pininfarina , the latest twist in his long-running courtship of the Italian designer and niche car manufacturer.

Bollore spoke on the sidelines of a news conference on an electric car sharing scheme called Autolib -- to be deployed in Paris -- that will use cars designed by the Italian firm.

Shares in Pininfarina were up 5.38 percent at 1535 GMT, giving the company a market value of around 100 million euros. ($136.5 million)

"We would like it very much. It's a very nice company. We already have ties with them on electric vehicles and I would be delighted to go beyond that," Bollore told journalists, declining to elaborate.

Bollore signed a letter of intention with Pininfarina in January to take a stake in the company but an actual investment has yet to follow.

Pininfarina, famous for the design of almost every Ferrari sportscar since the early 1950s, reported a slightly widening net loss in 2010 of 33.1 million euros, while sales rose 3 percent to 204.6 million. It targets an operating and net profit for 2011.

China's Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co, Germany's Edag, and Canada's Magna International have been cited as possible buyers of the company earlier this year.

Pininfarina did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment. (1$= 0.733 Euros) (Reporting By Matthias Blamont;Editing by Christian Plumb)