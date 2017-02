PARIS Dec 5 The Bollore group has reached a final deal to sell free TV channels Direct 8 and Direct Star to Vivendi's Canal+ pay-TV unit, the industrial and media group said in a statement on Monday.

The agreement, signed on Thursday, could see Bollore receive 22.4 million shares in Vivendi in addition to the 13.6 million it already owns, taking its stake to close to 3 percent of Vivendi's capital, Bollore said.

Vivendi shares closed at 16.955 euros on Friday. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)