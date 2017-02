PARIS, Sept 30 French businessman Vincent Bollore said on Friday that he was still interested in acquiring a stake in Italian car designer Pininfarina .

"We would like it very much. It's a very nice company. We already have ties with them on electric vehicles and I would be delighted to go beyond that," Bollore told journalists on the sidelines of a news conference of the so-called Paris-based Autolib electric car sharing scheme.

