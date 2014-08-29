PARIS Aug 29 French industrial group Bollore said first-half operating income rose 11 percent to 314 million euro because of strength at its transport business and advertising agency Havas, even as it kept investing in electricity storage.

Turnover fell 5.2 percent to 5.1 billion euros ($6.71 billion) , while core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 7 percent to 469 million. (1 US dollar = 0.7604 euro) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Leila Abboud)