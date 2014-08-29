BRIEF-Atende FY net profit up to 10.6 million zlotys yoy
* Said on Tuesday that its FY revenue was 211.1 million zlotys ($53.28 million) versus 259.7 million zlotys a year ago
PARIS Aug 29 French industrial group Bollore said first-half operating income rose 11 percent to 314 million euro because of strength at its transport business and advertising agency Havas, even as it kept investing in electricity storage.
Turnover fell 5.2 percent to 5.1 billion euros ($6.71 billion) , while core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 7 percent to 469 million. (1 US dollar = 0.7604 euro) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Leila Abboud)
* Said on Tuesday that its FY revenue was 211.1 million zlotys ($53.28 million) versus 259.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Reported on Tuesday FY revenue of 94.4 million zlotys ($23.86 million) versus 87.6 million zlotys a year ago
* FY revenue: 77,245 thousand euros (previous year: 69,389 thousand euros, +11.3 pct)