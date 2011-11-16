NEW DELHI Nov 16 Bollywood actress
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has given birth to a baby girl, her
husband Abhishek Bachchan announced on Twitter on Wednesday.
While the baby's father just said "it's a girl", her proud
grandfather Amitabh Bachchan -- a veteran actor and head of
Bollywood's most famous family -- could barely contain his joy.
"I AM DADA (grandfather) to the cutest baby girl!!" the
69-year-old Bachchan tweeted.
No further details were immediately available.
Rai, 38, a former Miss World, has been married to actor
Abhishek Bachchan for more than four years and the star couple
had been fending off baby rumours for months before the
pregnancy was confirmed in June.
The Bollywood actress had been expected to give birth to her
first child in November, and the Indian media followed her
pregnancy obsessively.
She was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Monday night.
Rai, who often features on "most beautiful" lists, won the
Miss World crown in 1994. She went on to build a successful
Bollywood career with hits such as "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" and
"Devdas".
She has also worked in Hollywood films such as "The Pink
Panther 2" and is a regular at the Cannes film festival.
This is the third grandchild for Amitabh Bachchan. His
daughter Shweta has two children.
(Writing by Tony Tharakan, editing by Elaine Lies and Ed Lane)