SAO PAULO Jan 26 BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's largest financial bourse, has agreed to buy 8.59 percent of Peruvian peer Bolsa de Valores de Lima SA for about 49 million reais ($15 million), the latest effort to increase ties with regional exchanges.

In a Thursday securities filing, BM&FBovespa said Roberto Augusto Belchior da Silva, its head of Latin American business, will be appointed to Bolsa de Lima's board. Currently BM&FBovespa has 10.4 percent of Chile's Bolsa de Comerciod e Santiago SA, 9.9 percent of Colombia's financial bourse BVC SA and 4.1 percent of Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB .

