SAO PAULO Jan 26 BM&FBovespa SA, Latin
America's largest financial bourse, has agreed to buy 8.59
percent of Peruvian peer Bolsa de Valores de Lima SA for about
49 million reais ($15 million), the latest effort to increase
ties with regional exchanges.
In a Thursday securities filing, BM&FBovespa said
Roberto Augusto Belchior da Silva, its head of Latin American
business, will be appointed to Bolsa de Lima's board. Currently
BM&FBovespa has 10.4 percent of Chile's Bolsa de Comerciod e
Santiago SA, 9.9 percent of Colombia's financial bourse
BVC SA and 4.1 percent of Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB
.
($1 = 3.1866 reais)
