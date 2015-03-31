SAO PAULO, March 31 BM&FBovespa SA,
Brazil's sole financial exchange, bought a 2 percent stake in
Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago SA for about 10.3 million
reais ($3.2 million) on Tuesday, in a step aimed at building
ties with rivals across Latin America.
São Paulo-based BM&FBovespa bought the stake through an
auction at the Santiago bourse, according to a securities
filing. In February, Edemir Pinto, chief executive officer of
BM&FBovespa, voiced the company's intention to buy stakes in the
main bourse companies in Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Colombia and
Chile.
BM&FBovespa "will continue to evaluate" expansion
opportunities in activities related to its core business, the
filing added.
Shares of BM&FBovespa shed 1.4 percent to 11.19 reais.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Christian
Plumb)