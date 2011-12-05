* MILA is Latin America's second-largest stock market
* Final approval could take into next year
MEXICO CITY Dec 5 Mexico's Bolsa Mexicana de
Valores (BOLSAA.MX) has agreed to consider a tie-up with other
Latin American exchanges, it said on Monday.
The Bolsa said it signed an agreement of intention to join
the Integrated Latin American Market (MILA), which includes
Chile, Colombia and Peru.
Bolsa executives first told Reuters about the plan to join
the new exchange in October. [ID:nL5E7LC3H0]
Executives later that month said final approval for the
process could take until next year. [ID:nN1E79J1T3]
Mexico's Bolsa has struggled to attract new listings since
the economic downturn in 2009.
The MILA debuted in late May as the second-largest stock
market in the region by market capitalization behind Brazil and
ahead of Mexico.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)