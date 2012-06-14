SAO PAULO, June 14 BTG Pactual,
Brazil's sole listed investment bank, agreed to buy securities
firm Bolsa y Renta, Colombia's second-largest equity brokerage,
a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on
Thursday.
BTG Pactual, controlled by Brazilian billionaire financier
Andre Esteves, agreed to pay in cash and stock for Bogota-based
Bolsa y Renta, controlled by the Vargas family and shareholders
including Chief Executive Juan Luis Franco, said the source, who
spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has yet to be
formally announced.
Calls to Bolsa y Renta's media office in Bogota were not
immediately answered. BTG Pactual did not have an immediate
comment.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by
Aluísio Alves; Editing by Gary Hill)