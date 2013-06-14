TORONTO, June 14 Bombardier Inc
boosted its forecast for total sales in the global aerospace
market by 2.5 percent from last year's forecast.
The company said it also expects total industry sales to
shrink slightly over the next 20 years in the smallest
commercial aircraft segment that it serves.
Bombardier said it expects global commercial aircraft sales
to total more than $646 billion over the next 20 years, up from
its prior forecast of $630 billion.
In the smallest segment, aircraft with 20 to 59 seats, it
lowered its forecast to 250 deliveries industry-wide over the
next two decades from its previous forecast of 300 deliveries.
It predicted 5,650 deliveries for 60- to 99-seat segment, which
is 50 more than it forecast last year.
Expectations on the lucrative 100- to 149-seat market
remained unchanged at 6,900 deliveries over the next 20 years.
Bombardier plans to target this segment with its new CSeries
commercial jets.