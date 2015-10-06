WASHINGTON Oct 6 Canada's Bombardier Inc
on Tuesday said it had held talks with European
planemaker Airbus about "certain business
opportunities," but those discussions were no longer under way.
The statement followed a similar announcement by Airbus, and
news reported earlier by Reuters that Bombardier had approached
Airbus about selling it a majority stake in the company's
CSeries jet.
Bombardier said it would continue to "explore initiatives,
such as a potential participation in industry consolidation,"
but gave no further details.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bill Rigby)