PARIS Dec 18 A Bombardier-Alstom consortium said on Friday it signed a 3.3 billion euro ($3.57 billion) contract with Belgian railway operator SNCB to provide 1,362 double-deck train cars.

The order is worth 2.1 billion euros for Toronto-listed Bombardier, while French engineering company Alstom will get the rest.

($1 = 0.9244 euros)