By Brad Haynes

HORTOLANDIA, Brazil, April 13 Bombardier Inc's train unit aims to supply the world's highest capacity monorails for fast-growing cities in Brazil and India from a factory near Sao Paulo, bucking a trend of flagging industrial investment in Latin America's biggest economy.

Bombardier's monorail factory in Hortolandia was built originally for a contract with the city's public transit authority worth $816 million to the Montreal-based train maker. But Andre Navarri, the head of Bombardier Transportation, said at an inaugural event on F rid ay that the factory would also be the first in the country to export rail cars.

"We are looking at big countries with mega-cities whose only other options are expensive subways or ugly elevated metros. So the two key countries are Brazil and then India shortly after," Navarri said in an interview following the event.

He cited prospects in Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte and New Delhi, where Bombardier is pushing what was once a Disney World novelty as a serious alternative for high-density urban transport.

Navarri said a high-capacity monorail provides a cheaper and faster alternative to installing subway lines and will help to solve Brazil's transportation bottlenecks before it hosts the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympic Games.

PLAYING CATCH-UP

Bombardier is growing in Brazil as local industry is shrinking, in part because the company has made an opportunity of one of the country's biggest obstacles: woeful infrastructure that makes some productive sectors prohibitively expensive.

Government spending is now in overdrive to make up for decades of under-investment in public rail, roads and ports. Brazil's current five-year master growth plan includes a budget of 46 billion reais ($25 billion) for 4,600 kilometers of railroads and urban transportation projects.

Plans include a proposed bullet train linking Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, more than 400 kilometers away, with a price tag estimated over 33 billion reais. Officials have said they hope Bombardier will bid for the project, which has been delayed repeatedly as the price tag grows and bidders fail to appear.

But Navarri said there were major civil engineering challenges to overcome before Bombardier could offer its high speed trains for the Sao Paulo-to-Rio project.

The Brazilian infrastructure boom comes at a crucial time for Bombardier's train unit, which gets more than half its annual revenue from European contracts facing greater scrutiny in light of the continent's sweeping austerity measures.

Bombardier Transportation's revenue fell 8 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier as existing contracts were phased out. The company said last year it would cut 1,500 jobs at a plant in Derby, England, after losing a key contract.

A spokesman said on Friday that the company was able to lay off fewer Derby workers than expected after landing recent British contracts.

Bombardier's announcement on Friday was applauded by Brazilian officials, who have watched anxiously as industrial output contracted nearly 4 percent in the 12 months through March, while manufacturers struggled with a strong currency and the suffocating cost of labor, transportation and taxes.

