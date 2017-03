Nov 19 Bombardier Aerospace : * Iraqi airways signs letter of intent for up to 16 Bombardier cs300 aircraft * Bombardier aerospace says firm order would be valued at approximately $387

million * Bombardier aerospace -iraqi airways has signed a letter of intent to acquire

five cs300 mainline jetliners * Bombardier aerospace says order value could increase to $1.26 billion if the

11 options are converted to firm orders * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage