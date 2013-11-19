BRIEF-Radius Gold acquires Bald Peak property located on the Nevada-California border
Nov 19 Bombardier Inc : * Abu Dhabi aviation signs loi for two Bombardier q400 nextgen aircraft * Bombardier aerospace - based on list price, potential value for Abu Dhabi
aviation's deal, covering 2 q400 nextgen aircraft,would be about $70 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Weisman Group Llc dissolves share stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc as of February 28 - sec filing
* Red Rock Resorts-on March 3 unit of station casinos llc entered second loan modification agreement with respect to credit agreement dated June 16,2011