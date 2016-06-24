TORONTO, June 24 Canadian plane and train manufacturer Bombardier Inc said on Friday that it was committed to its operations in Britain, but said it was too early to speculate on the impact of the country's vote to leave the European Union.

"As always, we are committed to our businesses, all our employees and our customers in the UK, and we will continue to work with the Government and other industry stakeholders to create the necessary business environment to ensure our future success," said the company in a statement.

(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Bernadette Baum)