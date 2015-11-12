OTTAWA Nov 12 When the Canadian government decides on whether to give aid to Bombardier Inc, it will take into account any possible trade challenge that might arise as a result, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

"We will ensure that any decision taken is in the best interests of Canadians based on a strong economic case, but concerns about international impacts I'm sure will fold into any decision we take in a responsible manner," the Liberal leader said when asked by a reporter about possible trade action. (Reporting by David Ljunggren and Randall Palmer, editing by G Crosse)