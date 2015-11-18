OTTAWA Nov 18 The Canadian government is
examining a request for assistance from struggling aircraft
maker Bombardier Inc, Liberal Innovation Minister
Navdeep Bains said on Wednesday, adding that one consideration
was whether such aid would be too risky.
He told reporters at an aerospace conference that he had had
talks with Bombardier and would make sure that any assistance
was "good value for taxpayers." He also said he would ensure any
help would comply with international trade law.
