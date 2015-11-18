(Adds quote, context of trade disputes)
By Leah Schnurr
OTTAWA Nov 18 The Canadian government is
examining a request for assistance from struggling aircraft
maker Bombardier Inc, Liberal Innovation Minister
Navdeep Bains said on Wednesday, adding that one consideration
was whether such aid would be too risky.
Bains, who took office with the new Liberal government two
weeks ago, told reporters at an aerospace conference that he had
spoken with Bombardier Chief Executive Alain Bellemare and would
make sure that any assistance was "good value for taxpayers."
The provincial Quebec government has already decided to pay
$1 billion for a near 50-percent stake in the long-delayed
CSeries jet program, which is billions of dollars over-budget.
Asked if it was risky for the federal government to invest
in the CSeries, Bains said, "That's part of the due diligence."
He declined to say how much Bombardier was asking for. "I
don't want to negotiate in public but there's no doubt they
definitely made a request," he said.
The minister also said he would ensure any help would comply
with international trade law. Direct export subsidies violate
international rules, and experts said that even government
investment in the program could well be challenged at the World
Trade Organization (WTO).
Canada and Brazil fought a fierce WTO dispute in the 1990s
over accusations of subsidies to Bombardier and Embraer.
Any dispute over Canadian aid to Bombardier this time could
draw in much bigger combatants, since the CSeries passenger jet
would compete with Boeing and Airbus planes.
