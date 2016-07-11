BRIEF-Yamada Denki's sales seen down 4 pct for nine months ended Dec. - Nikkei
* Yamada Denki's operating profit apparently rose about 10 percent on the year to around 47 billion yen for the nine months ended December - Nikkei
OTTAWA, July 11 A Canadian government announcement about aerospace funding in Quebec on Tuesday has nothing to do with possible federal aid to planemaker Bombardier Inc, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains - who is leading talks with Bombardier about possible government aid - will make the announcement at Britain's Farnborough Airshow. Bombardier requested $1 billion in aid from Ottawa last year, but talks between the two sides have bogged down, say sources close to the file. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein became the first major Wall Street leader to speak out against President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from several Muslim-majority countries.
* JX Holdings likely will achieve around 300 billion yen ($2.62 billion) in pretax profit for the fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei