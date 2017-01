Sept 2 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc said on Friday it had received the final installment of $500 million from the province of Quebec as part of a previously announced investment in its CSeries aircraft program.

The Quebec government signed a deal with the company in June to invest $1 billion in the CSeries program, which has struggled with years of delays and cost overruns. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)