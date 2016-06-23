June 23 Canadian aircraft maker Bombardier Inc said on Thursday the government of Quebec agreed to invest $1 billion in its C series aircraft program.

The company said it would transfer the assets, liabilities and obligations of the program to a newly created limited partnership, in which Bombardier will hold a 50.5 percent equity stake and Quebec the rest.

