PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 27
March 27 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
OTTAWA Nov 10 Any federal aid to struggling Quebec aircraft maker Bombardier Inc must be based on a strong business case and not on emotion, politics or symbols, Liberal Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.
The new leader also said there was no question that high-value manufacturing such as aerospace would be an extremely important part of Canada for years to come, and said his innovation minister was looking at what a broad range of experts were recommending regarding Bombardier.
He made his comments to a closed meeting of the Canadian Labour Congress. Reuters obtained a recording of his remarks.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer)
March 27 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Has close to 3 mln consumer banking clients in South Korea (Adds details on Citi wealth business in Asia, executive comments)