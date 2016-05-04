OTTAWA May 4 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pressed on a possible aid package for Bombardier Inc , said on Wednesday that it was important to have global companies like the Quebec-based jetmaker creating jobs in Canada.

"The approach we take on this is very much are we creating conditions for success in the medium and long term that is going to lead to good jobs, that is going to lead to a vibrant and thriving aerospace industry in Canada?" Trudeau told reporters. "That is certainly our hope and that is the nature of the conversations we're having right now with Bombardier." (Reporting by Leah Schnurr and David Ljunggren, editing by G Crosse)