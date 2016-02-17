OTTAWA Feb 17 The Canadian government did not put any pressure on Air Canada to buy jets from planemaker Bombardier Inc., the transport minister said on Wednesday.

Bombardier, which announced about 7,000 job cuts and a letter of intent with Air Canada for up to 75 CSeries jets, has been asking for federal financial assistance.

"The government of Canada did not put any pressure on Air Canada. Air Canada makes its own decisions with respect to purchasng of its own aircraft," Transport Minister Marc Garneau told reporters. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)