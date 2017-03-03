March 3 Canadian plane and train maker
Bombardier Inc said on Friday it had signed a deal to
deliver 70 trams to Zurich's public transport authority at a
base price of about 300 million Swiss francs ($297.06 million).
The contract includes an option for Zurich to buy 70 more of
Bombardier's Flexity-branded trams, the company said.
The first vehicles will be delivered at the end of 2019.
Bombardier has so far sold about 1,600 Flexity trams
worldwide, the company said.
($1 = 1.0099 Swiss francs)
