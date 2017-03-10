STOCKHOLM, March 10 Swedish prosecutors said on Friday they had arrested an employee of Canadian aircraft and train maker Bombardier on suspicion of bribing Azerbaijani officials in a 2013 railway procurement deal.

Prosecutors said a 37-year-old Russian man had been arrested on suspicion of bribery and that several Bombardier employees were suspected of colluding with Azerbaijani officials.

"Despite the fact that Bombardier was in fifth place in terms of price, they won the 2013 tender when competitors that had offered a better price were disqualified by the rail authority in Azerbaijan," prosecutors said in a statement.

Prosecutors said they had obtained evidence in the form of emails after a raid at Bombardier in Sweden last October.

A Bombardier spokeswoman confirmed an employee had been questioned by police, but declined to give further comment.

"We will cooperate fully with the authorities," said Barbara Grimm, Bombardier's head of communication for Railway Control Solutions.

The arrested man's lawyer was not available for immediate comment.

