TORONTO May 29 Bombardier Inc's bid to supply trains for Crossrail, the project to build a new railway link under central London, is crucial to the future of the United Kingdom's rail industry, the Canadian company's chief executive said on Tuesday.

Bombardier's facility in Derby, central England, is Britain's last remaining train builder, and the company is shortlisted for the Crossrail contract.

If the United Kingdom wants to keep its local manufacturer, it needs to consider that when it evaluates bids, Chief Executive Pierre Beaudoin told reporters outside an event in Toronto.

"I think it's important. For us, to win Crossrail is important for our plan, and it's important to keep rail manufacturing in the UK," he said. (Reporting By Allison Martell; Editing by Gary Hill)