TORONTO May 29 Bombardier Inc's bid
to supply trains for Crossrail, the project to build a new
railway link under central London, is crucial to the future of
the British rail industry, the Canadian company's chief
executive said on Tuesday.
Bombardier's facility in Derby, central England, is the
country's last remaining train manufacturing plant, and the
company is shortlisted for the Crossrail contract.
If Britain wants to keep its local manufacturer, it needs to
consider that factor when it evaluates bids, Chief Executive
Pierre Beaudoin told reporters outside an event in Toronto.
"I think it's important. For us, to win Crossrail is
important for our plan, and it's important to keep rail
manufacturing in the UK," he said.
Tender documents say Crossrail will operate 57 electric
trains each day, with capacity of about 1,500 passengers each.
Last June, a consortium led by Germany's Siemens AG
won a contract to build and maintain 1,200 carriages
for London's Thameslink commuter line. In response, Bombardier
said it would cut 1,400 jobs at the Derby plant.
Siemens is also a finalist for the Crossrail deal, with
Japan's Hitachi Ltd and Spain's CAF.
