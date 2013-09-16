MIRABEL, Quebec, Sept 16 Bombardier Inc said on Monday that the cost of developing its CSeries jetliner had climbed to about $3.9 billion from its previous estimate of $3.4 billion.

Michele Arcamone, president of Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, said at a press conference that the figure had climbed as the development progressed and the costs became more clear. He said the aim is to keep the cost below $4 billion. The updated figure came on the day the new plane made its first flight.