MIRABEL, Quebec, Sept 16 Bombardier Inc
said on Monday that the cost of developing its CSeries
jetliner had climbed to about $3.9 billion from its previous
estimate of $3.4 billion.
Michele Arcamone, president of Bombardier Commercial
Aircraft, said at a news conference that the figure had gone up
as the development progressed and the costs became more clear.
He said the aim is to keep the cost below $4 billion. The
updated figure came on the day the new aircraft made its first
flight.
Arcamone told reporters after the news conference that the
company had always targeted costs at "less than $4 billion,"
adding that $3.4 billion remained the official estimate, and
that costs fluctuate due to suppliers, materials and other
factors.
A Bombardier spokesman later said the higher total included
amortized interest, required under International Financial
Reporting System accounting rules. Canada adopted the rules in
2011, after the CSeries program was launched.
"When we launched the program in 2008, we estimated the
value at $3.4 billion, and that's still the case," said Marc
Duchesne, public affairs director at Bombardier Commercial
Aircraft. "But now, under the new (IFRS) accounting rules ... we
need to add the interest" of about $500 million. "That increases
the overall amount to $3.9 billion."