BRIEF-Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 bln sale of Service King - Bloomberg
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of service king - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
June 19 Bombardier Inc's new C-Series jetliner is on track for its first flight by the end of 2012 and entry into service in 2013, Mike Arcamone, the newly appointed president of Bombardier's commercial aircraft unit, said on Tuesday.
"Yes, the C-Series program is on track," Arcamone said at an analysts' and media briefing in Montreal.
"We are driving for the first flight in 2012. We are working towards an entry of service for our CS-100 aircraft by the end of 2013 and by 2014 for the CS-300 aircraft," he said. (Reporting By Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Peter Galloway)
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Daimler will stop selling combustion engine Smart cars in the United States and Canada and focus the brand on electric vehicles in the two markets, the company said late on Monday.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.