Oct 15 Bombardier took another step
toward breaking the Boeing-Airbus lock on the narrowbody jet
market Monday, saying it has begun assembling its rival CSeries
jet, and that it is still on course to start flight-testing by
year-end, despite concerns that timetable could slip.
Fuselage and other parts for the first CSeries plane, which
will include assemblies sourced from the UK, China and
elsewhere, are being joined at the company's factory in Mirabel,
Quebec, the Canadian aerospace company said.
"We're aiming for first flight this year," said Marc
Duchesne, a spokesman for Bombardier. "The market is expecting
us to start flying as soon as that."
The plane, with 100 to 149 seats, would challenge the
top-selling, single-aisle Boeing and Airbus planes in the 737
and A320 families. It also will use carbon-fiber composite
technology in the wings.
Boeing, based in Chicago, and Airbus, owned by aerospace
group EADS, are locked in a global contest for market share, and
in a sign of fierce competition, have halved prices to bolster
orders of revamped, more efficient models of their best-selling
narrowbody jets.
Both companies forecast that global demand for jets will
exceed $4 trillion over the next 20 years.
Bombardier launched the CSeries program in 2008 and expects
to deliver the first plane to an undisclosed customer late next
year. Swiss International Air Lines AG, a unit of Lufthansa
Group, was the first airline to order the CSeries, Bombardier
said.
The delivery timeline is "compressed," Duchesne said. It
also is faster than for Boeing's widebody 787, which was
launched with customer All Nippon Airways in April 2004. The
first 787 was slated to enter service in 2008, but actually
entered service in 2011.
Bombardier said it has received 352 orders, including 138
firm orders, for the CSeries, which it says promises 20 percent
savings in fuel consumption compared with current models of
competing aircraft. It will be equipped with engines made by
Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies. List prices for
the CSeries jet are US$58 million for the CS100 and US$66
million for the CS300 version.