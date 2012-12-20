* AirBaltic firms up tentative order for 10 planes
* C-Series is Bombardier's all-new, in-development plane
* Bombardier got LOI on Wednesday for 12 C-Series jets
* Bombardier stock rises more than 3 percent
Dec 20 Shares of Bombardier Inc rose
on Thursday after its new C-Series jet program received its
second dose of good news in as many days when Latvia's airBaltic
firmed up a tentative order for 10 of the narrow-body commercial
planes.
The announcement came hot on the heels of news late on
Wednesday that an airline based in the Americas had signed a
letter of intent to buy 12 C-Series jets, with options for
another 18 aircraft, ending a five-month order drought for the
110- to 149-seater plane.
Orders for the all-new C-Series, Bombardier's bold $4
billion bet on its biggest plane yet, have been slow, standing
at only 148 some 18 months ahead of the aircraft's entry into
service.
The tentative order from the unnamed Americas-based airline
was positive as it is the first commitment from a customer since
Bombardier announced last month that it was delaying the
C-Series' inaugural flight by six months, National Bank
Financial analyst Cameron Doerksen said.
That said, the back-to-back announcements from Bombardier
this week were likely to be coincidence and did not signal a
sudden unleashing of interest in the plane, he said.
"Historically we have seen with other aircraft programs that
the trigger point for a significant increase in order activity
tends to be the first flight," Doerksen said.
Shares of Bombardier, the world's third-biggest commercial
planemaker, were 3 percent higher at C$3.68 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Thursday afternoon.
Doerksen said the unnamed America's-based airline was likely
to be a South American carrier as there had been "no rumors or
speculation that the major U.S. or other North American airlines
are close to making an order for the C-Series".
The airBaltic order contains an option for up to 10 more
C-Series planes, Bombardier said. The deal is worth about $764
million, or up to $1.57 billion if all of the options were
exercised.
AirBaltic originally signed a letter of intent with
Bombardier at the Farnborough Air Show in July this year.
Montreal-based Bombardier in November blamed the C-Series
delay on unspecified supplier issues. The plane
is Bombardier's biggest aircraft yet, and will compete with
smaller regional planes built by industry giants Airbus
and Boeing Co.