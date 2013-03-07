MONTREAL, March 7 Canada's Bombardier Inc
took the wraps off its $3.4 billion CSeries
narrow-body jetliner on Thursday, the plane maker's bid to break
into the 100-200 seat market heavily defended by industry
leaders Boeing and Airbus.
Bombardier said its CSeries program was making "solid
progress," and it still plans a first flight by the end of June.
Bombardier, the world's fourth-biggest commercial plane
maker, has high hopes for the CSeries despite a still-small
order book. It says it has 148 firm orders for the aircraft.
That compares with 1,064 orders for Boeing's competing 737
MAX and more than 1,440 for Airbus' NEO family, though only a
small fraction of those orders are for the smaller models that
compete directly with the CSeries.