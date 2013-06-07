TORONTO, June 7 Bombardier Inc. has moved its CSeries jet to its Mirabel flight test center near Montreal ahead of a maiden flight scheduled for the end of June, a senior executive said on Friday.

The all-new single-aisle CSeries is Bombardier's biggest plane to date, and industry watchers have been keen to know the timing of the move to the test center, viewing it as the latest sign that the aircraft is on track for its first flight.

"It has moved to the flight test center. It moved over actually this week," Robert Dewar, vice-president and general manager of the Bombardier CSeries program, said in an interview.

The narrow-body CSeries will now undergo tests that can't be done in the hanger, said Dewar.

Bombardier, which has been developing the CSeries for five years, delayed the maiden flight by six months late last year because of problems with suppliers.

It says it expects the plane to be in service in 2014.