By Solarina Ho
| TORONTO, Sept 3
TORONTO, Sept 3 Braathens Aviation, the Swedish
carrier that backed out last week as the first CSeries operator,
said on Wednesday it is not canceling its order for Bombardier
Inc's new plane following some speculation it may do
so after multiple delays.
"We have a firm delivery contract with Bombardier. So we are
fully committed," said spokesman Geir Stormorken in an email.
Malmo Aviation, owned by Sweden's Braathens Aviation, was
slated to be the first CSeries customer to take delivery of the
new jet sometime in the second half of 2015, but the airline
said last week that will no longer be the case.
The carrier, which has firm orders for 10 CSeries aircraft,
expressed concerns about further delays after a May engine
failure grounded the jets.
"Per the original contract the first CS100 should have been
delivered by now - mid 2014," Stormorken said last week.
Bombardier's ambitious multibillion-dollar CSeries program
will give the Canadian plane and train maker a foothold in the
larger commercial jetliner segment, pitting it against the
smaller planes made by Boeing Co and Airbus Group NV
.
The company hopes the new aircraft, which claims superior
operating and fuel efficiencies, will win a sizeable portion of
the 100- to 149-seat jet market, but many airlines are taking a
wait-and-see stance.
The CSeries planes have been grounded all summer, though
expectations are growing that test flights will resume this
month.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)