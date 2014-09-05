(Adds market close, maker of engine)
TORONTO, Sept 5 Bombardier Inc's
grounded CSeries jet will resume flying this month, the Canadian
train and plane maker said on Friday, adding that it was still
confident the new plane would enter commercial service in the
second half of 2015.
Flight tests for the much-delayed multibillion dollar
CSeries program stalled through the summer following an engine
failure in late May that occurred during stationary maintenance
testing.
A source told Reuters on Thursday that the aircraft was
expected to fly again in the coming days, but the exact date was
unclear since it will depend on standard operating factors such
as weather.
"In spite of the flight test program pause, we are still
confident that entry-into-service will take place in the second
half of 2015," said Rob Dewar, the vice president of the CSeries
program, in a statement.
Bombardier's stock briefly rose 2.2 percent after the news,
but closed the day down 0.55 percent at C$3.63.
The CSeries jetliner, which Bombardier claims has superior
operating and fuel efficiencies, competes against the smaller
aircraft made by Boeing Co and Airbus Group.
Montreal-based Bombardier, which said the first set of
modified engines had been re-installed, hopes the CSeries will
win a significant portion of what it expects will be the
profitable 100- to 149-seat market.
But many carriers are taking a wait-and-see approach to the
all-new designed plane, waiting for more test flight hours and
entry into commercial service.
Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corp
, makes the engine for the narrow-body plane.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Paul Simao, Meredith
Mazzilli and Bernard Orr)