Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
TORONTO Feb 26 Bombardier Inc confirmed on Thursday that it will begin long-delayed flight testing on Friday on the CS300 - the larger version of its new CSeries narrow-body jet.
The first flight, which had been scheduled to take place on Thursday, had been called off earlier this week because of poor weather.
The Montreal-based company is under pressure to bring the CSeries into service after years of delays and cost overruns. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
OTTAWA, April 5 Canada needs a single federal authority to assess the potential impact of major projects such oil pipelines and mines, a move that could help quell environmental protests, an official panel said on Wednesday.
* First response by a safety regulator after US, UK bans (Adds analyst quote)