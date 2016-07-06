(Adds comment from Bombardier on federal talks)
By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Allison Lampert
ZURICH/MONTREAL, July 6 Canada's Bombardier Inc
is under less pressure to ink new orders for its
CSeries jet at a major European air show next week after
receiving orders from Delta Air Lines and Air Canada
, a senior executive said on Wednesday.
: Those two deals for a combined 120 narrowbody planes
enabled Bombardier to surpass its own target of 300 CSERIES
orders by the time the new jet enters service this month.
At the Paris air show in June last year, the company announced
no orders for the CSeries.
Bombardier executives will be attending Britain's
Farnborough air show next week, where planemakers regularly
publicize new orders.
"There was a lot of pressure from the industry looking at
this program, because early in the program there was a milestone
of 300 firm orders," Fred Cromer, president of Bombardier
Commercial Aircraft, said in an interview in Zurich. "We have
surpassed that number, so from that standpoint the pressure's
off."
After securing deals with Delta and Air Canada, Cromer said
Bombardier would now like an order for the fuel-efficient
CSeries from a low-cost airline "to really demonstrate the
versatility of the aircraft."
Bombardier has held sales talks with other carriers
including Ethiopian Airlines.
Separately, the planemaker could announce certification of
the 130-seat CS300 jet for use in commercial flights at
Farnborough, though the final decision remains in the hands of
Transport Canada, according to one source, who spoke on
condition of anonymity.
The CS300 should be certified "soon," a company spokeswoman
said, but did not specify when it would be announced.
Bombardier executives, who recently reached a $1 billion
investment deal with the province of Quebec for a stake in the
CSeries, will also meet with Canada's innovation minister,
Navdeep Bains, in Farnborough.
The company and federal government are in talks for a $1
billion federal injection in the plane program. But the Canadian
government has expressed concerns about Bombardier's dual-class
share structure that gives majority voting control to the
founding Bombardier-Beaudoin family.
The U.K. meeting is not expected to lead to a breakthrough
in the negotiations that have stalled, according to a separate
source familiar with the talks, who declined to be identified
because of the sensitivity of the negotiations.
A spokeswoman for Bombardier said Wednesday that the company
was in "ongoing" discussion with the federal government.
(Additional reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris and David
Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by James Dalgleish and Leslie
Adler)