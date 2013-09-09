TORONTO, Sept 9 Rain and cloudy weather is
forecast for Bombardier Inc's flight test site for
much of this week, casting doubts over the date for the first
flight of the Canadian company's all-new CSeries jetliner.
The 100- to 149-seat CSeries is the first completely new
narrow-body aircraft in its class in decades, and is
Bombardier's attempt to break into a market dominated by Airbus
and Boeing Co.
Bombardier, the world's fourth-largest plane maker, has said
weather will be the main factor in deciding when the new plane
will fly, an event that will help determine whether the CSeries
will meet its manufacturers' promises on performance and
efficiency.
The company has given no date for the first flight, although
a source familiar with the situation has tipped Sept. 17 as a
likely deadline.
In a sign that the first flight might be only days away,
Bombardier on Friday began high-speed taxi trials at its test
site at Mirabel, Quebec, and said a few more runs were planned.
That includes taxi tests expected to go up to 120 knots,
conducted in optimal weather, good wind conditions and a dry
runway.
More tests on the test plane, known as FTV1, took place on
Monday, according the plane-tracking website planefinder.net as
well as live broadcasts of air-traffic control communications on
liveatc.net.
Social media reports from people following the runway tests
said the plane completed several taxi trials up to 120 knots.
Bombardier could not immediately be reached to comment.
Environment Canada forecasts rain at Mirabel airport, some
50 km (30 miles) north of Montreal, for Tuesday, Thursday and
Friday, and cloudy weather on Wednesday. The weather is expected
to turn sunny by Saturday.
Environment Canada showed good wind conditions at Mirabel on
Monday, but mostly cloudy weather.