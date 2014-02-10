TORONTO Feb 10 Bombardier Inc has
delivered a third CSeries jet for flight testing, and says it is
making incremental progress in its delay-plagued program to get
the new narrow-body passenger jet to market.
Bombardier, which has delayed the $3.9 billion program four
times, said late on Sunday that its FTV3 (Flight Test Vehicle 3)
will have its first test flights at the company's manufacturing
site in Mirabel, Quebec, in the coming weeks and then be ferried
to its Wichita, Kansas, facility for avionics testing.
Bombardier said last month that it would postpone putting
the CSeries into commercial service until the second half of
2015, news that sent its stock tumbling more than 8 percent.
Shares were up 2 Canadian cents at C$4.21 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Monday.
The Montreal-based company blamed the delays on
longer-than-expected testing of overall systems and software on
the aircraft, which will compete against smaller planes made by
Boeing Co and Airbus Group NV.
Bombardier has not said how much the latest delay will cost,
but could provide details when it reports fourth-quarter
financial results on Thursday.
Bombardier aims to win 300 firm orders for the CSeries by
the time it enters service. It now has 201 such orders. An
existing customer, which asked not to be identified, ordered
three CS300 aircraft on Sunday, at a list of price of about $228
million.
CSeries general manager Rob Dewar said in a video update
that "we're really on track with our performance." Recent FTV1
tests on engine relights, in which an engine is shut down and
restarted during flight, went better than expected, he said.
A fourth test flight vehicle has been powered on and a fifth
vehicle will have interiors installed in the coming months, he
said. There are 10 CSeries aircraft in various stages of testing
and production.
Bombardier spokeswoman Marianella de la Barrera would not
say how many hours of flight testing, versus ground testing,
have been completed. Industry experts and analysts have been
concerned by the slower-than-normal pace of flight testing.