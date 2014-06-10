(Adds Bombardier comment, details on testing, comment from
Pratt)
By Susan Taylor
TORONTO, June 10 Bombardier Inc said
on Tuesday it has resumed ground engine testing of its all-new
CSeries jetliner after an engine failure last week and still
expects the narrow-body plane to enter service in the second
half of 2015.
Flight testing is expected to resume in the coming weeks,
Bombardier said, but the $4.4 billion CSeries aircraft will not
appear at the closely watched Farnborough Air Show in July.
"It's positive that they're going to get back to testing in
the short term," said Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen.
"(But) I think the bigger issue, from our perspective, is
around the timing and the cost of the total program and some of
the delays we've already seen."
Engine maker Pratt & Whitney, a division of United
Technologies Corp, said that after tearing down and
analyzing the engine, it likely understands the root cause of
the problem. It declined to provide details, however, other than
to say its signature gearing system was not involved.
A representative for Pratt & Whitney said the company found
that "a slight design modification would allow for continued
ground testing" and that it has developed a plan with Bombardier
to resume flight testing in the near future.
"Now that we have a good understanding of what happened, a
procedure is in place that introduces control measures to avoid
such events," Bombardier's CSeries general manager, Rob Dewar,
said in a statement.
"We are working to get back on track and today have resumed
ground engine runs to return the FTVs (flight test vehicles) to
flight test program safely."
Bombardier said that damage to its flight test vehicle from
the engine problem was manageable and repairs had begun.
