By Solarina Ho
| TORONTO, July 12
TORONTO, July 12 Bombardier Inc said
on Saturday that Falko Regional Aircraft Limited, a lessor based
in Britain, has signed two letters of intent to buy up to 24
CS100 jets, the first new CSeries deal announced since the first
quarter.
The deal comes just as the UK's Farnborough International
Airshow officially kicks off on Monday, where expectations have
been mixed on whether Bombardier would be announcing any major
deals for its brand-new CSeries jetliner. The CSeries is not
expected to make an appearance at the world's largest aerospace
event.
Bombardier's new jet family is the Canadian planemaker's
ticket to cracking a potentially lucrative 100- to 149-seat
market and is pitting the company against giants, Boeing Co
and Airbus Group.
But the CSeries, which Bombardier touts as having superior
fuel and operating efficiencies, has faced a number of obstacles
including multiple delays for the multi-billion dollar program
and most recently, engine problems that have grounded the test
planes.
Falko Regional Aircraft, which was formed in 2011, has
already added Bombardier's regional jet and turboprop to its
leasing portfolio.
"As we begin a period of worldwide growth and expansion with
a strong pipeline of acquisitions, the CSeries aircraft will
figure prominently in our plans. We are confident about its
future and positioning in our core marketplace," said Falko's
Mark Hughes, executive vice president of corporate finance.
The last commitment for a CSeries was in February, when Abu
Dhabi-based Falcon Aviation Services signed a Letter of Intent
for one CS300 aircraft and an option for another. Bombardier
also disclosed two previously unannounced firm orders in its
first quarter results.
The Montreal-based manufacturer says it has booked orders
and commitments for 471 CSeries jets, including 203 firm orders.
It aims to have 300 firm orders by the time the plane enters
into service - currently slated for the second half of 2015.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Marguerita Choy)