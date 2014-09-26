(Adds analyst comment, detail on test program, market
reaction.)
TORONTO, Sept 26 Bombardier Inc said
on Friday that aircraft leasing company Macquarie AirFinance had
signed a firm agreement to buy 40 of the Canadian manufacturer's
new CSeries jets, with an option for 10 more.
The deal is for CS300 jets, the larger-capacity version of
the CSeries. Macquarie AirFinance will lease the planes to
airlines around the world, Bombardier said.
"It's a decent-sized order," said Cormark Securities analyst
David Newman. "It gives a bit of a morale boost to the program."
Bombardier's shares rose 4 percent to C$3.64 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
The agreement takes Bombardier's firm CSeries orders to 243.
It is aiming for 300 by the time the jets enter service, which
the company has said should happen in the second half of 2015.
Bombardier's closely watched CSeries program has experienced
repeated delays and ballooning costs that have worried
investors. The Montreal-based company resumed CSeries test
flights on Sept. 7 after an on-ground engine fire halted them in
May.
The multibillion-dollar CSeries program takes Bombardier,
which is best known for building corporate jets and turboprop
planes, into the competitive commercial jet market. The new jet
competes with smaller offerings from Boeing Co and Airbus
Group NV.
On Wednesday, Bombardier said it had completed a series of
flights with the "fly by wire" electronic control system in what
is called normal mode, the setting commercial pilots use during
day-to-day operation.
The shift to normal mode came later than expected, Newman
said, but it's another milestone out of the way.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and
Lisa Von Ahn)